Skandia Folk Dance Society schedules September events in Lynnwood

Skandia Folk Dance Society has scheduled the following dances for September at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $10 for Skandia members and $15 for nonmembers.

Friday, Sept. 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Skandia First Friday Dance. Harry Khamis and Lisa Brooks will teach the “national dance of Sweden,” the hambo. This dance has a special svikt (gentle down-up motion) and music that supports the movement of the dance. Tinnfelen will play for this dance. Their instruments feature hardingfeles, along with several other instruments.

Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Skandia Third Friday Dance. Kelly and Nancy will teach Hyfs, a dance from Föllinge, Sweden. This energetic dance is done to polka music. It starts off with a stigvals-type step in both directions, then moves to a bakmes similar to Kall, also in both directions. The musicians will be visitors from Finland, who are here for Stämma: Marianne Maans and Pekka Pentikäinen.

Skandia is also sponsoring a First Saturday Zoom Jam fron 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 6. To join, fill out this September Jam Registration Form. Your Zoom link will appear in the response you get when you submit the form. All instruments and voices are welcome. Browse the Box.com folder, which contains notes to most of the tunes that are played.

For more information including a schedule of other events in the Seattle area, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org.