Skandia Folk Dance Society hosting Third Friday Dance in Lynnwood Feb. 17

Skandia Folkdance Society is hosting its Third Friday Dance, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave .W., Lynnwood. Cost is $15; $10 for Skandia members.

The group Kapell will be playing, and the dance to be taught is a bondpolska — which translates as “peasant or farmer’s polska.” Jerry Walsh and Judy Patterson will teach Bondpolska från Bäck, a gentle polska from the east coast of Sweden. You can see a peek of the dance at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xzg9gPHz-wA.