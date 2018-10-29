Skandia Folk Dance Society First Friday Dance Nov. 2 in Lynnwood

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting its First Friday dance this Friday, Nov. 2 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526-52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Come learn Busserull, a lively, fun Norwegian dance, at the First Friday dance class on November 2. According to a Skandia announcement, dancers who love Røros Pols will enjoy Busserull.

Class begins at 7:30 p.m. followed by the dance from 8:30–11 p.m. Cost is $15 (Skandia members, $10); kids, free. More information: email [email protected], visit www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.