Skandia First Friday Folk Dance set for July 5

Skandia Folk Dance is hosting its First Friday Dance July 5 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526-52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Larry Reinert and Lisa Brooks will teach Telegangar and Telespringar. These dances come from Telemark, Norway, and have similar moves. Telespringar has a three-beat movement, while Telegangar is similar to walking. Like swing dancing, the lead can choose from many possible moves. These are playful dances with lots of partner interaction.

At 8:30, they will have illustrious DJ Pat McMonagle spinning CDs, while local musicians have the night off. The first half of the dance will be programmed using Gordon Tracie’s old cycle: mixer, gammaldans, something different, pols, polska, with the last half of the evening being music by request.

Cost is $15 or $10 for Skandia members. Kids are free. For more information, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.