Skandia First Friday dance set for July 1 at Cedar Valley Grange

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting an in-person First Friday dance Friday, July 1 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The event starts with a class at 7:30 p.m with Harry Khamis and Pat Pi teaching the hambo. In 1972, the hambo was ranked the favorite dance (by a wide margin) in a survey of American folk dancers. The hambo, sometimes referred to as Sweden’s national dance, originated in Sweden around 1900. See video: Hälsingehambon, at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQuzdLd6iwM.

At 8:30, the Metrognomes are returning to play as a bigger group than the mini-band of the Zoom era. This group may be chaperoned by, and is certainly inspired by, the magical little people of the north: the Tomtar and Nisser.

See Skandia’s COVID requirements for all live Skandia events on the Skandia website at www.skandia-folkdance.org.