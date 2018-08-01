Skandia First Friday Dance Aug. 3 at Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood

Skandia’s First Friday Dance will be held on Aug. 3 at Cedar Valley Grange, located at 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The event will feature CDs selected by host Bob Hamilton. He is fresh back from Sweden and promises lots of great new and very danceable tunes.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. with Elaine Murakami and Frank Brown teaching easy Danish dances. This includes Sønderhoning, a slow polska-type dance in 2/4 time that is popular and widely done, as well as fun Danish set dances.

Class is from 7:30 to 8:30 pm. with a social dance starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until about 11 p.m.

The event costs $15, or $10 for Skandia members. Kids are free.

For more information, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.