Skandia First Friday Dance at Cedar Valley Grange June 7

Skandia Folk Dance will host a First Friday Dance June 7 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bob Hamilton and a partner will teach Slängpolska. This is an easy and fun couple dance, done in some version all over Sweden. It is like swing dancing, with just a walking step; the lead can choose from many possible moves, and there is lots of interaction between the partners. This is a good go-to dance if you are not sure what else to do.

At 8:30, enjoy the music of Allspice, the Scandinavian and international dance band that has been playing in Seattle since 1976. There will be a mix of dances, with an emphasis on gammaldans and mixers that anybody can enjoy.

Cost is $15 (or $10 for Skandia members) and kids are free. Info: www.skandia-folkdance.org or 425-954-5262.