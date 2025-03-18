Skandia First Friday Dance April 4 in Lynnwood

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting its first Friday dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Two dances will be taught, followed by music from the LAB trio and Patrick Gunning on guitar and fiddle.
Cost is $15; $10 for Skandia members. To learn more, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.