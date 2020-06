It was six years ago today that the Diamond Knot Brewpub restaurant in Mountlake Terrace installed its new signage.

The pub had opened its doors for business in February of 2014, but it wasn’t until four months later that the big “Brewpub @MLT” was set in place above the entrance doors.

Diamond Knot is located at 5602-232nd St. S.W. There is also a brewery and alehouse in Mukilteo.