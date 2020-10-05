Six years ago in MLT: Blessing of the pets 17 mins ago 6 Sharon holds Gracie, a 20-year-old African Grey Parrot. Gracie has a 200-word vocabulary, but was a little tongue-tied this morning due to all the excitement of having a leash on her leg, visiting church, and other animals mulling around. Must be an introvert. Pastor Malcolm Brown blesses Gracie. Gary brought his Chihuahua, Annabelle. A church member waits with her companion for the services to begin. From our archives: Six years ago, David Carlos covered the Blessing of All Pet and Animals at Mountlake Terrace’s Bethesda Lutheran Church.