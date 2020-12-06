Six-story building being considered next to Veterans Park and MLT Transit Center

A pre-application has been submitted for a project on four parcels abutting Veterans Memorial Park and the Transit Center in Mountlake Terrace, NextMLT reports. The proposal describes the project as a six-story multi-family building.

A pre-app is intended to present a development concept to the city and obtain initial feedback. Plans almost always change, and often projects don’t even move forward.

Existing Site

The project would be located on three existing single-family properties (and a separate narrow strip parcel) on the 233rd Place Southwest culdesac off of 60th Avenue West. These properties are bordered to the east by Veterans Memorial Park, to the south by the transit center and to the west by Interstate 5. The three properties total 1.06 acres and no sales have yet been reported.