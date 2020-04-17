Six people displaced in fire that causes $600k in damage to two Mountlake Terrace homes

A cat was rescued, but six people were displaced after a two-alarm fire cause more than $600,000 in damage to two Mountlake Terrace homes in the 22900 block of 49th Place West early Friday morning, according to South County Fire.

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to initial reports that a tree located near 228th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West was on fire. When South County Fire crews from Mountlake Terrace Station 19 responded, the fire had spread to two neighboring houses in the 22900 block of 49th Place West, said South County spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

Residents safely exited both homes and no one was reported injured. When firefighters called for a second alarm, Hynes said engines from Bothell and Shoreline fire departments responded to assist.

“At the peak of the fire more than 40 firefighters were on scene,” she said.

It took fire crews about an hour to knock down the fire, Hynes added.

South County Fire investigators said the fire was started by spontaneous combustion of sawdust from wood that had recently been treated with an oil-based stain. According to Hynes, oil-based finishes release heat as they dry. Normally, Hynes said this isn’t a hazard if the heat is released in the air, but if heat becomes trapped, it can build up and ignite.

“Most commonly this occurs in a pile of oily rags,” she said.

The National Fire Protection Association offers these tips for safe handling of rags wet with oil-based stains and paints: