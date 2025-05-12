Six new members added to Edmonds College Foundation Board

The Edmonds College Foundation announced the addition of six new members to its board: Nick Davenport, Shashank Kalohke, John Pribble, Ty Reed, Oliver Whitehead and Megan Wood.

The Foundation Board of Directors consists of 19 active community volunteer leaders who come from diverse backgrounds, including professional organizations, municipalities, small businesses and retired community members.

They work to support the Edmonds College Foundation’s mission to support access, success, and excellence for students, faculty, and staff at the college. Members of the Edmonds College Foundation Board of Directors provide guidance and insight toward the development of the Foundation’s policies and operations and assist in the cultivation of resources that enable the Foundation to enhance college programs.

Here is more on the newest members of the Edmonds College Foundation Board of Directors.

Nick Davenport

Davenport was born and raised in Edmonds. He attended Seattle Pacific University for his undergraduate studies and returned for a Master’s in Divinity. Davenport has been in ministry roles in the greater Snohomish/King County area for years and spent a year working at Vinbero in Edmonds. He has a passion for investing in young people and has deep roots in the Edmonds community, particularly in the restaurant industry. With an extensive background in fundraising, Davenport is currently the Youth and Family Director at Edmonds United Methodist Church.

Shashank Kalohke

Kalohke has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare administration at a management level. He has worked for large healthcare delivery systems and insurers, primarily in establishing strategic, financial and operational agreements between healthcare provider systems and insurance companies. His expertise includes developing sustainable business strategies for insurers and integrated care delivery systems, as well as driving community-based network solutions for population care management. Currently, he operates his own company providing consulting services in healthcare contracting. Kalohke enjoys reading and traveling with his wife, and spending time with family members, including his 14-month-old grandson.

John Pribble

Pribble is a pharmaceutical industry professional and has held leadership positions in clinical drug development across multiple product types and therapeutic areas in start-up, mid-size and global biopharma companies. Dr. Pribble has a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, and completed a clinical pharmacy residency and post-doctoral fellowship. He has served as a leader and volunteer in several different settings, including youth sports, church, school, community and service organizations.

Ty Reed

Reed is an author, certified recovery coach and speaker who advocates for second-chance hiring. He uses his own experiences in addiction recovery to educate HR professionals and business leaders on the importance of providing opportunities to justice-involved individuals. Reed has successfully coached dozens of clients navigating early recovery and reentry into the workforce.

Oliver Whitehead

Whitehead is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a principal at Prime Electric of Bellevue, Washington. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Colorado University. A long-time Edmonds resident, he is very active in the community and serves as a Trustee Board Member on the Puget Sound Joint Apprenticeship & Training Council (PSEJATC) and a member of the NECA Puget Sound Board.

Megan Wood

Wood was born in Edmonds and raised by parents who were extremely involved in the Edmonds community. Wood has been working at Harbor Square Athletic Club since 1987. Her background lies primarily in sports conditioning, injury prevention, and rehabilitation. She worked with athletic teams at Washington State University during college and has since worked in physical therapy clinics and with local high schools. She is a Certified CPR Instructor and trains all the employees at Harbor Square.