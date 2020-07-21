Six Edmonds College student government officers transferring to four-year universities

Six members of the Associated Students of Edmonds College Executive Board are transferring to four-year universities: Kameron Kamimae to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Jason Nimpoeno to the University of Minnesota, Brenda Obonyo to the University of Washington, Benjamin Thompson to University of Michigan, Hayden Tran to the University of California, Los Angeles, and Vanessa Zelenović to University of Washington.

“I commend each of the executive officers for their commitment to academic excellence and community service,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Working together, they have provided critical support to their peers during a year of great upheaval.”

The Executive Board is the official voice of the student body, and it represents Edmonds College students to faculty, staff, administrators, and legislators. In addition, the board legislates, promotes, and regulates student activities and affairs. Some of the boards accomplishments this year include:

The distribution of $100,000 in support of the Edmonds College Foundation, scholarships, housing assistance for students, and more.

The facilitation of two Safe Space Chats for students to share thoughts on the impacts of George Floyd’s death.

The celebration of the first annual Pride Day in support of LGBQT students and allies.

Meet the executive officers:

Kameron Kamimae, Executive Officer for Diversity

EC education: Started as a Running Start student and then became a full-time student. Transferring after earning 60 credits.

Transferring to: University of Hawaii at Manoa, majoring in biology

Career goals: “My career goals are to become a doctor and practice family medicine or internal medicine. I want to open up my own clinic with other doctors of color where we can cater to our communities. My goal will be to lower the percentage of fatalities for Black women when seeking health care and medical attention. I want to be a doctor that people of color feel that they can trust that they will be heard and treated to the best of my ability.”

Jason Nimpoeno, Executive Officer for Academics

EC degree: Associate in Science in Chemistry

Transferring to: University of Minnesota, majoring in food science

Career goals: “My career goal so far is to be a flavorist or a food scientist. I’d love to work in the food industry, as I love cooking and I love science.”

Brenda Obonyo, Executive Officer for Administration

EC degree: Associate in Science

Transferring to: University of Washington, majoring in informatics

Career goals: “I want to work as a product manager for an organization that uses technology to positively impact people’s lives.”

Benjamin Thompson, Executive Officer for Community Relations

EC education: Pre-requisites for a bachelor’s degree.

Transferring to: University of Michigan, majoring in economics

Career goals: “To work in finance and investing. Alternatively, to work for a policy center writing about economic policy and issues.”

Hayden Tran, Executive Officer for Budget and Finance

EC degree: Associate in Arts in Business

Transferring to: University of California, Los Angeles, majoring in business economics

Career goals: “I want to become a financial consultant for Vietnamese companies so I can help strengthen the Vietnamese business community’s presence in the global market.”

Vanessa Zelenović, Executive Officer for Budget and Finance

EC degree: Associate in Arts

Transferring to: University of Washington, majoring in political science

Career goals: “I am still deciding on my goals. Right now, I want to be a diplomat and resolve international issues, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe. However, my biggest dream is to one day be an author.”

Learn more about EC transfer degrees at edcc.edu/transfer.