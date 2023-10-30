Simple steps for a safe (but still spooky) Halloween

Kids of all ages look forward to Halloween. The Washington State Department of Health encourages everyone to enjoy the holiday safely by following these steps.

• Scare away viruses. Help stop the spread of respiratory viruses by staying up to date on vaccinations, washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.

• Safe sweets. Inspect candy before eating it and only eat commercially wrapped treats. Be extra careful with kids who have allergies because ingredients aren’t always listed on individually wrapped candies. Keep choking hazards, such as gum, peanuts, and hard candies away from young kids. Wash your hands before opening and eating treats.

• Safe trick-or-treating. Travel in groups, walk on sidewalks, use crosswalks, and stay in well-lit areas. Use glowsticks, flashlights, and reflective tape or stickers to help people see you at night.

• Caution with costumes. Make sure all costumes, wigs, and accessories are fire-resistant. Avoid trips and falls by making sure costumes and shoes fit well.

• Slower speeds save lives. On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. Drive slowly and watch closely for trick-or-treaters. If you’re enjoying adult potions do so responsibly and ensure you have a designated driver or use a rideshare service to get home safely.

• Dress for the weather. Halloween promises to be a chilly night this year. Bring a jacket or rain gear just in case and watch for signs of hypothermia.

For more Halloween safety information, visit these websites: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, National Safety Council, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.