‘Signs from the Edge’: A serial novel from EPIC Group Writers — Chapter 13

As relief from reading Journal of a Plague Year, Station Eleven, and The Plague, the board of EPIC Group Writers penned a serial novel for your entertainment. Since each author could only see the immediately preceding chapter, there are numerous plot twists and wild goose chases. Fortunately the “instigator,” Diane Naab, was able to pull the whole novella together after it veered wildly off course from the original story. Enjoy!

You can read Chapter 1 here, Chapter 2 here, Chapter 3 here, Chapter 4 here and Chapter 5 here, Chapter 6 here, Chapter 7 here, Chapter 8 here, Chapter 9 here, Chapter 10 here, Chapter 11 here and Chapter 12 here.

CHAPTER 13

Diane Naab

Jason stood frozen despite the menacing heat that engulfed him and Rusty. This woman could not possibly be his mother. “Where am I?”

“You’re here with me in my world of pain and suffering. How do you like it?”

“I don’t. I don’t like it at all. I’ve come to save you. To cure you.”

“Not possible. No one can save me now. This is the beginning of the end for me. This is where I belong.”

Jason reached in his pocket for a piece of fur. Nothing. He tried his jacket. Nothing. He knew the fur was important to perform his magic. Now what?

“I need to tell you my story Jason, then you must go. Return to Alaska where you will be safe and away from Bill and Ruby.”

Staring at his mom, her frightening demeanor and obvious decline into evil. Is this happening to me as well? Mean and hateful towards Bill and Ruby. Dissing the kid at the diner, throwing garbage in the streets. Evil thoughts.

“I don’t understand any of this. And Bill and Ruby. He was kind until Ruby turned him against me. I knew I needed to get away. To find you. To help you. Bill said I have special powers.”

His mom sat down with her face in her hands. “Jason. Ruby and I are sisters. No one knows. We only learned of it a couple of years ago. She is cursed. She has demonic powers and that’s how I became sick. Her spells put me in this place. It’s the end for me.”

“No! I won’t let that happen. Please have faith in me. I will cure you and take you with me to Alaska. We can have a safe home and life. You can meet the girl I love. Her name is Roberta. Please let me help you.”

Jason wasn’t sure what to do next. No fur pieces left and not completely sure of his powers, he simply sat down beside his mother. Took her hands and began to hum a song Roberta had taught him. It calmed them both. Rusty joined them, sitting at their feet.

“Thank you for being here Jason. I’ve missed you so much.”

Jason continued to hum, stroking his mom’s hands. He glanced down at Rusty and saw something on his collar. A small piece of fur. He grabbed the tuft and began chanting words he didn’t understand. Eyes closed, he felt like he was floating. When he opened his eyes his mom was floating along side of him, smiling, beautiful. The pits of fire were far below them now as they drifted upward landing by a stream in a forest.

“What just happened?”

“I’m not sure but apparently I do have special powers. One last leg of this trip and we’re home. You ready?”

“Absolutely!”

EPILOGUE

Diane Naab

Thomas fumbled with his keys and opened the door to the apartment. Grocery bags spilling over with fresh fruit and vegetables, two Alaskan salmon filets, and a bottle of Chardonnay. Jason was sitting at the kitchen table looking like he had just landed after a twelve-hour flight with screaming babies.

“Geez. You look like hell. Rough night?”

“Maybe. I don’t know. I didn’t sleep well. You won’t believe the dream I had. Crazy. My uncle Bill was in it. A women, Ruby. His wife, I think. A dog named Rusty. Hell fire and brimstone. Scary stuff. And my mom. She was really sick and, well, looked like a devil. Tail and all.” Jason shook his head trying to piece together the images which made absolutely no sense.

“Hey speaking of your mom. She called. She said to tell you she’s over whatever bug she had. Wants to come for a visit. Also, Sally is pissed you missed Karaoke last night. Where did you go man?”

“I visited my Uncle Bill and then…I don’t know. I don’t remember much after that. I’m just glad I’m not living the dream I had last night.”

Jason got up and made an espresso and popped a waffle in the toaster.

“Hey Thomas. What do you think about taking a trip to Alaska? I’ve always wanted to go. Wintertime. You know, watch the dog sleds taking off in the Iditarod.”

Jason smiled as an image came to mind of a native girl dressed in a blue Kuspuk dress and sealskin mukluks. A beautiful smiling face peeking from her fur trimmed parka.