Sign up today for Lynnwood Rotary’s Challenge Race 2019

Children ages 5 and older with development disabilities are invited to participate in the 2019 Challenge Race sponsored by Lynnwood Rotary Club Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lynnwood Elementary School.

Gravity car races allow kids the experience of a thrilling soap box derby-type race while riding in a car safely piloted by a typically developing peer. Two cars race down the course to the finish line. Each child has the opportunity to race multiple times during each event. Lunch is provided and an awards ceremony completes the day.

This year the event will also feature Molly Helmuth, NASCAR’s youngest female race car driver, who will start each of the heats. Also on hand to entertain the kids will be Webbly from the Everett Aqua Sox.

Register at rotarycluboflynnwood.com/challenge-series-races. Registration is required to ensure t-shirt, medal, lunch and other free items.

Lynnwood Elementary is located at 18638 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.