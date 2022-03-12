Sign up for free online ACT first aid and CPR class March 16

Sign up for a free online ACT First Aid & CPR class to become a community lifesaver and help South County Fire reach its goal to have 10,000 people trained by the end of the month.

Zoom classes are being offered on March 16 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Training typically takes less than an hour. Learn more and register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/ACT.

ACT First Aid focuses on the top three skills to save a life in the crucial minutes before emergency responders arrive:

Antidote for suspected opiate overdoses (Narcan administration)

CPR and AED training for cardiac arrest

Tourniquet for severe bleeding control (wound packing and tourniquet use)

South County Fire created and launched ACT First Aid in 2018 to give bystanders the skills and confidence to act in an emergency and make training more accessible. Since then, thousands of individuals and more than 100 community groups, schools, government agencies and other organizations have been trained in ACT First Aid by South County Fire.