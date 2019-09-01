Sidewalk, retaining wall work focus of Main Street Revitalization Project this week

The City of Mountlake Terrace says that Main Street Revitalization Project work to build sidewalks on the south side of 236th Street Southwest will continue this week, as will excavation and construction of retaining walls along the north side of the roadway.

During weekday daytime working hours, eastbound 236th Street Southwest will be closed between 56th and 58th Avenues West, when brief lane shifts and lane closures with flagging may occur. Two-way travel throughout the construction area will be provided outside of daytime working hours. Flaggers will be on duty to help people through the construction zone.

Planning ahead, the city said that drivers can anticipate “a significant closure” of roadways for the Main Street project paving in early October. Specific plans and schedules are currently under development between city staff, the contractor and the Washington State Department of Transportation. “Travelers should anticipate significant delays in this area and will be encouraged to minimize travel through the area at that time,” the city said.

Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts) and on the city’s social media sites.