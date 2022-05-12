Showcasing student musicians, the Edmonds Jazz Connection returns May 21

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Edmonds Jazz Connection featuring local student musicians is returning to downtown Edmonds Saturday, May 21.
Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the annual May music event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs. It features student musicians from 13 schools at the middle, high school and college levels.
Admission is free to daytime events. Donations to support music student scholarships and school music programs are encouraged at all venues or online at donations.jazzconnection.org
Music starts at 9 a.m. and goes on all day, until 5:30 p.m. May 21. Student musicians appear during the day at three locations:
The Edmonds Center for the Arts – showcasing the big bands,
The Edmonds Theater – featuring jazz combos, plus a workshop by the Brubeck Brothers at 11 a.m.
North Sound Center – hosts the jazz vocal groups.
Printed program schedules will be available at all venues on event day.
