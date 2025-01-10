Shots fired, suspect injured during Lakeview Drive truck theft Thursday morning

A vehicle theft suspect ended up at Swedish Edmonds Hospital after being shot by the truck owner’s relative while leaving the scene in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive in Mountlake Terrace Thursday morning.

Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Scott King said the suspect was in the process of stealing a truck around 4:30 a.m. Thursday and was confronted by the truck owner’s relative. The thief pointed a pistol at the relative in response, but the relative was also armed with a handgun and fired at the suspect.

The person stealing the truck was successful and drove away, not to freedom, but to the hospital.

“A short time later, we received a report of a subject at Swedish Edmonds with gunshot wounds,” King said. “Investigators were able to determine this subject was the person who stole the truck.”

The suspect is at the hospital being treated for the gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, King said. There is no danger to the public, and all parties are accounted for.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

— By Rick Sinnett