Short story contest for budding horror enthusiasts open now

Have a budding horror enthusiast in your house? Get them a pen and paper and have them enter the free Stinetinglers Scary Story Writing Contest.

For kids ages 8-12 who love scary things, the short story contest is open from Oct. 1-31. Each story must be between 1,000-1,500 words. In addition, the story must have a catchy title, a protagonist, a creepy setting and a moment of suspense somewhere in the book.

The grand prize winner of the short story contest will get to meet R.L. Stine in a virtual classroom visit and will receive a $500 Amex gift card, a signed copy of Stinetinglers, a class set of Stinetinglers for their school and a Stinetinglers sticker. Their short story will also be published online or in print.

The runner-up will receive a signed copy of Stinetinglers, a classroom set of Stinetinglers for their school and a Stinetinglers sticker.

The contest will be judged by the Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group Stinetinglers set of panelists, including R.L. Stine himself.

Be sure to view all the rules and requirements before submitting your spooky story here.