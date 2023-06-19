Short agenda for city council meeting June 20

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has a short agenda set for its Tuesday, June 20 business meeting. The meeting will be held a day later in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Aside from the consent agenda, the only business item the council is expected to discuss is the review and approval of the city’s boards and commission members.

On the consent agenda are items regarding the amendment to Snohomish County 911’s contract, an easement with Snohomish PUD for DISH Network and a resolution approving asphalt patcher equipment.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 897 2790 9105 and passcode: 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.