Shoreline stories and activities for preschoolers at MLT Library June 14

Join the WSU Snohomish County Extension Beach Watchers at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 14 for stories and activities designed to teach children about the area’s fascinating beaches, shoreline and the Salish Sea — as well as their role in caring for it.

In an age-appropriate manner, children will learn:

1. How all water is connected and flows to Puget Sound

2. About the rich diversity of plants and animals found at local beaches

3. How to keep the beach clean

4. How to be respectful while looking at beach creatures.

The event is designed for preschool-aged children and their caregivers. You can learn more here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.