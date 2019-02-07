Shoreline Master Program open house set for Feb. 11 in Mountlake Terrace

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host an open house for its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) on Monday, Feb. 11 from 6-7 p.m. at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.

The city is required to conduct a periodic assessment of the plan and make changes, if necessary, to ensure consistency with changes in state law and city codes since the last update. The SMP was last amended in 2013. This update is to be completed by June 30, 2019, and at least every eight years thereafter. Only minor amendments are anticipated.

The Shoreline Management Act regulates “Shoreline of the State” to achieve “no net loss of ecological functions” on, and abutting, a designated shoreline. Lake Ballinger is the only “Shoreline of the State” in Mountlake Terrace. The city’s shoreline jurisdiction area encompasses the area within Lake Ballinger within the city limits of Mountlake Terrace, Ballinger Island, the first 200 feet landward of the lake’s ordinary high-water mark and any associated floodplain and wetland areas.

Public input, questions and comments regarding Lake Ballinger and the shoreline are encouraged. A formal presentation on the update will be made at the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission meeting, starting at 7 p.m. after the open house.

To learn more and leave a comment, visit the city’s Shoreline Planning update webpage or call 425-744-6207.