Shoreline Master Plan open house rescheduled for Feb. 25

The City of Mountlake Terrace has rescheduled the Feb. 11 open house on proposed updates to the Shoreline Master Program (SMP) to Monday, Feb. 25. The meeting will run from 6-7 p.m. at Interim City Hall.

The city is required to conduct a periodic assessment of the plan and make changes, if necessary, to assure consistency with changes in state law and city codes since the last update. The SMP was last amended in 2013. This update is to be completed by June 30, 2019, and at least every eight years thereafter. Only minor amendments are anticipated.

Interim City Hall is located at 6100 219th Street SW, Suite 220, in Mountlake Terrace. More information and ability to comment is available on the city’s shoreline update webpage at: www.cityofmlt.com/247 or call 425-744-6207.