Shop for a cause at the Washington Kids tag sale in Lynnwood

Calling all treasure hunters and deal seekers. Washington Kids is hosting a two-day tag sale on Thursday, July 11, and Friday, July 12.
Thanks to a donation of inventory from the recently closed Swedish Edmonds Hospital Gift Shop, shoppers will have the chance to browse a variety of merchandise at deeply discounted prices. Every purchase helps a child in need.
Location: Washington Kids Distribution Center
19721 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood (behind the former Joann Fabrics)
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Payment accepted: Debit, credit and Venmo
All proceeds from the tag sale directly support Washington Kids programs that provide essentials like food, clothing, diapers and emergency assistance to unhoused and low-income students and families in the Edmonds School District.
