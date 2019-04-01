Shootout for Soldiers lacrosse event will return to Everett Aug. 17-18

1 of 2
Shootout for Soldiers Seattle has announced that the 24-hour lacrosse event will return to Kasch Park in Everett, Aug. 17-18. The event will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and games will continue until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.18. The Everett and Woodinville Lacrosse Clubs are organizing the 24-hour event.
Shootout for Soldiers uses lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and foster community engagement. The games are fun – and are meant to bring the community together in support of our nation’s heroes. There is no championship or all-star team and the score runs for all 24 hours. There is good food, music and a festival of activities beyond lacrosse that make it a family-friendly event for all.
Those interested in participating in the Shootout for Soldiers 2019 Seattle may register at www.shootoutforsoldiers.com/register. Veterans game registration is open to any veteran or active duty military member who would like to play in the Veterans/Active Duty Game at the beginning of the event. Games are open to male and female teams while each event begins with a veterans and active duty game.
For inquiries about Shootout for Soldiers, contact Merry Troper, executive director, Shootout for Soldiers, [email protected]
shootoutforsoldiers.com.