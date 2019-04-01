Shootout for Soldiers lacrosse event will return to Everett Aug. 17-18

1 of 2 Shootout for Soldiers Seattle has announced that the 24-hour lacrosse event will return to Kasch Park in Everett, Aug. 17-18. The event will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and games will continue until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.18. The Everett and Woodinville Lacrosse Clubs are organizing the 24-hour event.

Shootout for Soldiers uses lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and foster community engagement. The games are fun – and are meant to bring the community together in support of our nation’s heroes. There is no championship or all-star team and the score runs for all 24 hours. There is good food, music and a festival of activities beyond lacrosse that make it a family-friendly event for all.

Soldiers 2019 Seattle may register at www.shootoutforsoldiers.com/register Those interested in participating in the Shootout for2019 Seattle may register at. Veterans game registration is open to any veteran or active duty military member who would like to play in the Veterans/Active Duty Game at the beginning of the event. Games are open to male and female teams while each event begins with a veterans and active duty game.