Shirley Ann Bassett Frank: Memorial service set for April 13

Shirley Ann Bassett Frank, 84, of Edmonds, died March 25, 2019. Born July 6, 1934, she grew up in North Bend and attended Washington State University. Married to Adolph Frank (Francomano), Shirley worked for Ethan Allen as an interior designer while Dolph worked for Nordstrom. After raising their two children in Yakima, the Franks moved to Edmonds, where they lived for nearly 30 years. Shirley found comfort in nurturing family and friends at her beach house, “Argonauta,” which was nestled on a cliff above the ocean at Iron Springs.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Valerie, and her husband Greg Gorder, grandchildren Jonathan, Hannah, and Emma Gorder, son Jeffrey Frank and his wife Dina, all of Seattle; brother Richard Bassett and his wife Georgia of North Lopham, England; and cousin William Bassett of Lacey, Washington. Shirley’s husband, Adolph Frank, preceded her in death in 2006.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Ignatius Chapel on the Seattle University campus in Seattle, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New Beginnings or St. Francis House. Further information on the life of Shirley Frank can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/shirley-frank-8227739.