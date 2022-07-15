Shinhae Hwang appointed student trustee on Edmonds College Board of Trustees

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Shinhae Hwang to the Edmonds College Board of Trustees. The college’s 10th student trustee, Hwang’s term began July 1 and runs through June 2023.

“I want to do my best to improve our school and hear all the students’ voices from all different backgrounds,” Hwang said. “I love Edmonds College. This is a great place for students to develop themselves and reach the next level.”

Hwang is a native of Seoul, South Korea. She previously obtained her bachelor’s in business (2007) and master’s in business administration (2019) from Korea University and worked in public relations for the Munhwa Broadcasting Company (MBC). She came to Edmonds College based on a recommendation from an advisor in South Korea and is taking business-oriented classes and working on her English.

“The education system in America is very different, so I am learning so much,” said Hwang, who aspires to attend law school after completing her studies at EC next spring. “Many Koreans come to America to study, so I wanted to learn first-hand about America’s educational system and culture.”

Hwang has been involved in student government since first arriving on campus. She works on campus at the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership (CSEL) and served as the executive officer for budget and finance, acting as the financial manager and advisor for the Associated Students of Edmonds College Executive Board.

“Shinhae has a wealth of experience that gives her unique insights,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Her perspective and passion for serving students will make her a valuable contributor to the board for the next year.”

More information on EC governance can be found at edmonds.edu/governance.