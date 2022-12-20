Sheriff’s office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday began implementation of body cameras for all commissioned law enforcement personnel, starting with deputies in the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force.

Throughout the first quarter of 2023, the sheriff’s office will continue to train and outfit all commissioned staff with the cameras. When arriving on scene at an incident, deputies will turn on their cameras and record both video and audio interactions.

“We are excited about this next step for our agency,” said Sheriff Adam Fortney. “I have been a longtime advocate for body cameras to increase public trust and transparency, improve officer safety and provide an accurate record of law enforcement interactions. I would like to thank the Deputy Sheriff’s Association for their collaboration and hard work developing our new body -worn camera policy and helping us get these cameras on the streets as quickly as possible.”

“This is a welcome step in bringing additional transparency to interactions between Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and residents,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “I appreciate our partnership with the sheriff’s office, and the work by everyone in the county to ensure our justice system is as equitable as possible. I look forward to the continued roll-out of the body-worn cameras.”