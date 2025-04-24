Sheriff’s office asks public to help identify Amazon van thief in Brier

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a male suspect who stole an Amazon delivery van around 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, near Oak Way and 24th Street Southwest in Brier.

Security cameras in the van show the suspect driving while talking on his phone. The suspect stopped the van at a residence and hauled several large boxes out of the van and put them behind a dumpster. The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that he later fled on foot.

Deputies are asking the public to call 911 immediately if you see him. You can also submit tips by calling the tip line at 425-388-3845.