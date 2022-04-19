Sheriff’s detectives investigating child assault in Brier

Detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are investigating a child assault that occurred in Brier on Saturday, April 9.

Deputies responded to a residence around 8 p.m. for a report of a 2-month-old child who was having difficulty breathing. Aid units responded and transported the child to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds. The child was later transported to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

On Sunday, the Brier Police Department was notified by hospital staff that the child’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma, which led police to initiating a criminal investigation into the incident. The investigation was subsequently taken over by the Sheriff’s Office SIU on April 13 at the request of Brier police.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition at Seattle Children’s Hospital, and SIU detectives are actively investigating the incident. The unit is responsible for investigating crimes against children as well as sexual assaults on adults and children.