‘She Marches in Chinatown’ documentary at MLT Library May 11

The Mountlake Terrace Library is hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary, She Marches in Chinatown, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11.

In 1952, Asian American girls had no extracurricular activities until Ruby Chow created the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, the only one of its kind in the world – combining traditional Chinese opera costumes with American military style drills. Despite gentrification, Title IX and a global pandemic, 70 years later the drill team continues to define, represent and celebrate the evolving Asian American experience of its dedicated multigenerational participants.

This 33-minute video will be followed by a Q&A session with the film’s director, Della Chen.

The event is presented in partnership with the City of Mountlake Terrace and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accesibility Commission.

观看这部在世界各地电影节上屡获殊荣的本地纪录片！1952 年，亚裔美国女孩没有其他课外活动，直到 Ruby Chow 创建了西雅图华人社区女子仪仗队，这是世界上唯一一支将中国传统戏曲服饰与美式军事操练相结合的女子仪仗队。尽管经历了中产阶级化、《1972 年教育修正案》第九条和一场全球性流行病，但在 70 年后，这支仪仗队仍在继续定义、体现和颂扬这段多代参与者投入的不断发展的亚裔美国人的经历。在这部 33 分钟的电影放映结束后，会有与影片导演 Della Chen 的问答互动。由Mountlake Terrace 市和 DEI 委员会共同呈献。