‘She Kills Monsters’ takes to stage this week as final MTHS production of year

Hoping to draw both laughter and contemplation, the Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department will take to the stage with its final production of the 2018-2019 school year this week.

She Kills Monsters, a comedic drama that deals with issues of death, grieving and tolerance, will be presented Thursday, May 30, through Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. in the school theater. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

The stage show dives into the fantasy world of role-playing games as Agnes Evans, played by Terrace junior Amy Harris, comes across the Dungeons & Dragons notebook of her deceased sister Tilly; in an effort to learn more about her younger sibling, Agnes takes the journey into the imaginary world of the game laden with fairies, warriors, ogres and plenty of ‘90s pop culture.

Seeing the show as more than just a comedy romp, Harris is excited for performances to take place this week.

“You can take this just as easily as a fluff piece but we’re trying to not do that,” Harris said. “I think it’s really important that we’re doing this show because it has depth to it, but in an easy-to-swallow format.”

“It’s got fighting, it’s got sexy ladies, and a lot of these more challenging themes of grief and acceptance,” she added.

Anabelle Sumera-Decoret, who plays Tilly in the MTHS production, agrees about the importance of the play’s deep themes.

“I also really think the show is important because it does have a message to share, both about grieving but also about accepting people you love and learning about what they go through and how to help them through difficult times,” Sumera-Decoret said.

The biggest question raised in the show is how one deals with grief for the unexpected loss of a loved one.

“It kind of grapples with the theme of not getting to totally say goodbye, which I think is really tragic and something that I think a lot of people can relate to,” Harris said.

The cast of Terrace’s production of She Kills Monsters draws from all four grades at the high school. Harris has been part of numerous shows at MTHS, both on- and off-stage, for three years now while Sumera-Decoret, though just a freshman, is already in her third production at the school.

“I had never seen anything from the Mountlake Terrace drama program before (this year), so when I joined this year it was very nice to know that the people here were really kind and welcoming,” Sumera-Decoret stated.

Others playing lead characters in the show include senior Michael Wollan, junior Peja Shymko and sophomore Haley Morris.

She Kills Monsters is rated PG-13 due to mature themes of sex, homosexuality and the inclusion of stage combat.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

MTHS Drama Departments presents She Kills Monsters

Dates: Thursday, May 30, through Saturday, June 1

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $5 (tickets available at the door)

— By Doug Petrowski