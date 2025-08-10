Sharron Cain: Longtime Lynndale Elementary teacher lived life with curiousity and zest

Sharron Lorraine Cain (Overhus)

1/16/1939 – 7/11/2025

Sharron was the first daughter and second oldest among seven children born to Arne and Jeanette Overhus. She grew up in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle, on the same street where her grandmother lived, always surrounded by a large, close family with strong bonds. Sharron attended Ballard High School and the University of Washington, earning a degree in elementary education and a teaching certificate. Always active and popular, she was a Seafair princess in one of the annual celebrations.

Sharron loved to talk with people and to learn everything about them. She never met anyone who was a stranger for very long. Her laugh was distinctive and genuine. She enjoyed being around people and traveling the world with family and friends. An avid reader, she belonged to several book clubs. As a supporter of the local arts, she attended season performances at the 5th Avenue, Village Theater, and Edmonds Center for the Arts. She enjoyed singing in the choir as a longtime member of Edmonds Lutheran Church.

Sharron earned her Master’s degree in education from Western Washington University. She became a member of the Sno-King Retired Teachers Association after a long teaching career at Lynndale Elementary in the Edmonds School District. She loved teaching and her students loved her. She would often hear “Mrs. Cain!” called out in delight wherever she would go. Even in later years, whether locally, or traveling, she encountered many former students, who had become parents themselves. They still remembered her fondly as their kindergarten or first grade teacher. She remembered the names of many of her students and their parents for as long as she lived. Sharron was blessed with numerous loving friends and family whom she held dear.

She is lovingly survived by Richard, her husband of 61 years, daughter Lorina (husband Bill), son Zac (wife Krista), grandsons Skyler, Derek, Jack, Macallan, great grandson Sebastion, brothers David, Robert, sisters Janet, Diane, and a multitude of extended family members. Sharron lived and loved life with curiosity and zest. She was intrigued with history and was a lifelong learner. She loved music, dancing, sunsets, flowers, hugs, baking for the people she loved, talking, walking, and pinching babies’ cheeks. Her artistry as a seamstress, floral arranger, and painter displayed just some of the thoughtfulness and creativity that was part of everything she did in life. She inquisitively looked for, and enjoyed finding beauty and value in people, places, and things.

After a sudden onset of ailments, Sharron endured two months of testing, intermittent hospitalization, rehabilitation, and brief hospice care. On July, 11, 2025, she succumbed to complications of secondary cancer, recurring after five years, and spinal nerve deterioration. Her 86 years of life were not nearly enough, but had a beautiful and far-reaching impact in this world. She will be missed deeply by so many and held close in the hearts and memories of all who have loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to the American Cancer Society, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and Parkinson’s Disease Research, which she supported in honor of close family members.

The Last Candle

Winter wind

Moans through the empty chambers

Of austere anguish

Snuffing out the candles of hope

That flicker in the dark corners

Of the forlorn soul.

All the candles save one

Small but determined

Its tiny heart of flame

Burning brightly

Unquenchable in the certainty

That spring will come

That the joyous bells of rebirth

Will once again ring down

The dismal halls of abandoned hope

That light will heal the wounds

Of darkness

That love will always conquer despair

Richard Cain