Sharon Hanson: An ambassador of hope for cancer survivors

Sharon Hanson passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 77. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. After a 13 ½ year Pancreatic Cancer survival journey, Sharon made the decision to end the fight on her terms and spent her last days with family and loved ones.

Sharon was born on December 26, 1942 in Seattle, Washington. Her entire life was spent in the Seattle area. Sharon and her husband Neil were barbers by trade and opened Crown School of Hair Design in 1969 and operated it for 20 years. They also co-owned Pzazz Hair Design & Beauty Supply with their daughter and her husband for 30 years.

Sharon had a passion for people, and they gravitated towards her. In her earlier years, neighborhood friends of her children Kim and Matt, would love spending time at the Hanson household, sometimes more than their own. This continued with her grandchildren, Savannah and Skylar, and their friends, with grandma providing the pizza, soda, and towels for swimming parties. She was known as the theme party queen, having a knack for bringing family and friends together. After her cancer diagnosis, Sharon spent most of her time encouraging other cancer survivors and serving as a beacon of hope through her own survival story. She touched thousands of lives, not only in Seattle, but around the globe. Sharon was often introduced to other cancer survivors as an ambassador for hope.

She is survived by daughter, Kim (John); son, Matt (Stacy); sister, Dolly (Dave); two extremely special grandchildren, Savannah (Tom) and Skylar; and many relatives who considered her their second Mom.

She was preceded in death by her husband Neil; mother Fran; father Don; and brother Jerry.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation to the Sharon Hanson Believe In Hope Fund;https://www.gofundme.com/f/sharon-hanson-believe-in-hope-fund.

The funds raised will help establish the Sharon Hanson Believe In Hope Foundation, a non-profit being created to provide critical help to cancer patients and their families who have been given little or no hope by offering financial assistance, patient and caregiver navigation, and other resources. For questions or further information, contact Matt Hanson at purplecraneproject@gmail.com.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Mom’s Life will be scheduled at a later date when people are able to travel and spend time together in remembrance of Sharon.