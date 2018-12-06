Share your ideas for new Gateway Plaza design at Dec. 11 open house

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission will host a community meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11 to gather public input for the design of the Gateway Plaza adjacent to Sound Transit’s MLT light rail station.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Mountlake Terrace Library, located at 23300 58th Ave. W.

The Gateway Plaza is on the corner of 236th and the new street just east of the I-5 offramp, currently referred to as Gateway Boulevard. The city has contracted with Otak to design the Gateway Plaza. Aptly named, this plaza will serve as a “gateway” to Snohomish County (as Mountlake Terrace is the first stop in Snohomish County for light rail), as well as the gateway to Mountlake Terrace for people exiting light rail at the station.

This approximately 2,000-square-foot hardscaped area can serve as a welcoming area for passengers to take a moment to wait for their train or a ride home. Otak will present three conceptual designs for participants to assess and provide feedback on what would make this site distinctly Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the open house, contact Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz at 425-640-3101.