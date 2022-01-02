Share your ideas by Jan. 3 for Paine Field Master Plan

Paine Field is extending the online open house and comment period for its master plan through 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. This extension has no impact on the timeline for the Airport Master Plan process.

Paine Field held the first of several online open houses from Nov. 3 -24. There were also two informational webinars during the open house. However, very late in the comment period they were notified of a technical problem with the comment function of the open house. This may have resulted in some comments being cut off before they were completed.

Visit the reopened comment form or email your comment directly to the Master Plan team. Send your email with the subject line “Paine Field Master Plan comments” to kristin.banfield@snoco.org.