Share your garden seeds during annual MLT swap March 1

Every grower has extra seeds that might not ever get used. Bring them to the Ballinger Organic Garden annual seed share Sunday, March 1, and take home new ones. If you’re a beginner or don’t have any seeds to share, you’re invited too. It’s an opportunity to pick up the seeds you need to get started.

Entrance is free to the seed swap, which will run from 2:30-4 p.m. March 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.This is a not-for-profit event being held as a service to Mountlake Terrace-area gardeners.

Bring your own containers for seeds, and a way to label them. While some seeds will be pre-packaged, many seeds saved by other gardeners will not be. Reusable containers are always encouraged, and mason and baby food jars, empty pill bottles and yogurt containers all work well. A DIY seed packet station will be set up — bring a few pieces of recycled paper to make your individual seed packets.

If you won’t use a whole packet, please take only what you can use — a pinch for smaller seeds, or two to three pinches for each plant you plan to grow.

For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, email themltbog@gmail.com

Some tips for the seed swap:

– Bring cleaned/hulled seeds that are no more than three years old.

– Seed company seeds in their original packaging are fine.

– Organize your seeds into areas provided.

– Look at what is already there and take what you need.

– If you didn’t bring in any seeds to share, there’s a donation box (optional).