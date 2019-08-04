Sexual assault reported on Edmonds CC campus Saturday night

Lynnwood police Saturday night were called to Edmonds Community College for a reported sexual assault of a female student on campus. Lynnwood police Saturday night were called to Edmonds Community College for a reported sexual assault of a female student on campus.

Lynnwood police spokesman Commander Sean Doty said Sunday morning the suspect was not found. He said he would not be able to provide additional details about the assault until Monday.

Edmonds Community College sent out a security alert early Sunday regarding the assault, which reportedly occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday. The report indicates the suspect followed the victim from somewhere along 204th Street Southwest onto campus, persisted in trying to engage her in conversation “and then became physically aggressive.”

The victim contacted an Edmonds CC security officer, and Lynnwood police were called. Police searched the area for the suspect but did not located him.

The suspect is described as a black man approximately 5’8” to 5’ 10” tall, medium build, carrying a black backpack, and wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering and a dark plaid shirt.



Anyone with information about the incident can contact Edmonds CC campus security at 425-754-0154.