Sewing community invited to make care items for girls Feb. 17

The sewing community is invited to join Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 for a “Sew Thoughtful” event as they make menstrual care items for the Days For Girls project.

Kits will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a sewing machine or serger, sewing essentials and dark colors of thread.

Volunteers will be making washable pads that will benefit women and girls around the world. The event is free and will take place at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.