Several overnight closures next week at SR 104 and I-5 interchange

Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and Interstate 5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday Oct. 18 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 22.

The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday Oct. 18 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 22.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Monday Oct. 18 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 22.

Marked detours will be in place during the closures.