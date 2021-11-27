Several overnight closures ahead at SR 104 and I-5 interchange

Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the State Route 104 and Interstate 5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

All eastbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8 p.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 29 through the morning of Friday, Dec. 3. The lanes will reopen at 4:30 a.m. the next morning.

All westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8 p.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 29 through the morning of Thursday, Dec. 2. They will reopen at 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 29 through the morning of Friday, Dec. 3.

Marked detours will be in place during the closures.