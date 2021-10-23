Several overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange Oct. 25-29

A reminder that several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 104 at the I-5 interchanges will close at 8 p.m. nightly Monday Oct. 25 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 29. The westbound ramps will reopen at 11:59 p.m. and the eastbound ramps will reopen at 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Monday Oct. 25 through the morning of Friday, Oct. 29.

Marked detours will be in place during the closures.