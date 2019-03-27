Services March 30 for Elsie Roff, grandma to everyone

Elsie Roff passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 21, 2019 at age 98. Elsie was born on April 14, 1920 to Joseph and Elizabeth Spafford in Nottingham England. She was the oldest daughter to the second set of four of eight children. Many stories were shared over the years of her youth.

Elsie lived and survived bombings and worked in Nottingham during World War II era starting at a young age of 14 up until she met the love of her life Forest Roff in 1945. They met at a dance hall where Forest got up the courage to ask her to dance and go out. At first Elsie was shy of going out with him. She finally gave in and soon after their lives were started.

Forest and Elsie were married in 1945 during the World War II era. As Forest was in the US Army and had to complete his tour, Elsie planned her journey to America. She set out on her journey way of Queen Mary where she arrived in New York under the shadow of the Statue of Liberty. From there she continued by train and traveled to Walla Walla, Washington where Forest had established a home for them. Soon after they had three children: Phil, Glen, and Robert, and proceeded to move to the Seattle area where they resided in Edmonds, Washington for 20 plus years. They built many relationships during this time.

Elsie enjoyed staying home and raising her three children and making life-long friends and neighbors in the process. She was a very kind, caring, and loving lady who touched many by her bright smile and her lovely British accent. Elsie, enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, cooking, gardening, visiting friends, and being with her grandchildren the most.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Forest, and her son Robert. She leaves behind two children, Phil and Glen; along with her five grandchildren: Steve (Melissa), Brian (Evangelina), Deborah (Andy), Robert (Kimmie), and Aryianna; and eight great grandchildren: Joey (Britney), Cameron, Jordyn, Bryce, Cody, Sydney, Courtney, and Emmalina; and 1 great greatgrandchild, Adyson; and many nieces and nephews in her home country of Europe, (Kevin, Jan, Carol, Pauline, Moirelyn) to name a few.

She had numerous other children; Chloe and Brandon, to name a few, that also called her grandma as she was grandma to everyone!

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Floral Hill Cemetery, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA 98036. With a celebration of life reception to follow at her family home in Marysville.

“We will always carry your memory in our hearts. You will now be free to roam as you wish, see as much as you can, and hear all whom you have missed in heaven.