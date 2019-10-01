Service restored after water main break at Melody Hill construction site

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that that repairs are ongoing but water service has been restored following a water main break at a Melody Hill construction site. However, customers may see some sediment in the water as a result.

Sudden changes in water flow, such as a break in the water main, can disturb these sediments and temporarily discolor your water. the city said in an announcement. Customers are advised to run cold water through tub or sinks until it is clear.

The water may not be completely clear until this evening, after crews flush all affected water mains., the city said.