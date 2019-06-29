Service Club Corner: Lynnwood Kiwanis

Welcome to this new column aimed at showcasing the work of fraternal and service organizations in Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.

Our first profile is on the Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood.

Founded in 1963, the Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood is branch of Kiwanis International, which started in Detroit in 1915. They are a club focused on serving children both locally and internationally. They also fight poverty and disease worldwide, with each local club choosing where to focus its efforts.

In Lynnwood, the club has chosen to raise funds and lend a hand to such nonprofits as Clothes for Kids, the Lynnwood Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition. They also raise money for the Kiwanis Childhood Cancer Program, which among other efforts funds a fellow at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The Lynnwood Kiwanis also supports the Key Clubs of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools, and in turn the Key Clubs support the Kiwanis at their events such as the recent rummage sale held on the first of June at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Edmonds. They also support the Builders Club of Alderwood Middle School. The Builders Club helps students learn the value of service with projects such as food drives and helping with local charities such as Clothes for Kids.

They sponsor a reading program at College Place Elementary School, with Scholastic International, where the Kiwanis Club members go weekly to listen to students read and help them to develop their reading skills.

Some of their other hands on projects include providing breakfast for participants at Relay for Life, clearing ivy at Lund Gulch in Meadowdale Beach Park, cleanup of Heritage Park in Lynnwood, and assisting with the Special Olympics.

On July 21 the Lynnwood Kiwanis will host an event called Golf Fore Kids, a fundraising tournament for foursomes of golfers at the Nile Golf Course. They will also have a Winter Fundraiser on Oct. 19.

If you are interested in joining the Lynnwood Kiwanis, you can start by coming to one of their weekly meetings. The only requirement to join is that the new member be an adult over 18 and be interested in serving the community.

The Lynnwood Kiwanis meets Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Lynnwood Fire Station 15, 18800 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. If you would like more information, contact their Vice President Larry Merwin at [email protected]. You can also visit the club’s website at lynnwoodkiwanis.portalbuzz.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KiwanisofLynnwood.

— By Matthew Appel