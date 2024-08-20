Sept. 11 Terrace Talk offers casual public forum on Mountlake Terrace city budget

Compared to a household budget, a city budget is a lot more complicated. Millions of dollars must be routed appropriately to parks, police, public works and other departments. There are a lot of rules. It’s public money, so it’s a public process.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is inviting the community to an informal meeting about the budget at 6 p.m. Sept. 11, at city hall and via Zoom. This is part of the quarterly series called Terrace Talk.

There is no formal presentation, only conversation. The public is welcome to ask questions about various topics, such as animal control, Ballinger Park and utility billing.

For budgeting, the city council must adopt its plan for 2025 to 2026 before this December.

City leaders will share information about how much money the city collects compared to the rest of your property taxes. They will talk about how utilities are funded – and what that means for future rates. They will want to hear from residents and businesses about programs and services that could be cut or expanded.

Earlier this summer, the city council adopted a new vision statement with four key goals for city operations. That work will drive what comes next: months of community feedback and discussion through council meetings.

“We’re in the early stages of forming a volunteer group that will study our long-term finances,” City Manager Jeff Niten said. “Terrace Talk will be a chance to learn more about volunteering for the group, if that sounds like a way you’d like to serve your community.”

Zoom info can be found on the city’s website.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.