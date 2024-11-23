Seniors enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Lake Ballinger Center

They started lining up at 11 a.m. for the MLT Senior Center Thanksgiving lunch at the Lake Ballinger Center. A traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings (turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, cranberries, dinner roll and pumpkin pie) was prepared by Homage Senior Center Chefs Brenda Bacon and Daniel Davis and served by team of volunteers to 122 delighted guests.

Among the volunteers were Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards and staff members Ceil Erickson, David Lee and Olia Josiah.

Included on the guest list were City Councilmembers Steve Woodard and Laura Sonmore (who brought her mother).

“The Edmonds Senior Center (DBA Edmonds Waterfront Center) and the Lake Ballinger Center have joined forces to support older adults in our community,” said Daniel Johnson, Waterfront Center CEO. “We have much to be thankful for.” He went on to acknowledge Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and the city council for their partnership making the Lake Ballinger Center available for senior programing. Included on the list of vital supporters were SnohomishCounty, Homage Senior Services and the Hazel Miller Foundation, which just approved a $25,000 grant for the Lake Ballinger Center.

Also sharing remarks was Interim Site Director Gloria Mairs, who outlined programs offered at the center, including dance, exercise, duplicate bridge, lunch (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) and health and wellness programs.

When the mic was passed to those who wanted to share what they were thankful for, one guest summed it up by saying, “I am thankful for the staff and volunteers in our community who make events like this possible.”